Decatur Park District hosting Cross Country event October 25

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District is inviting individuals and families to participate in its Cross Country Twosome Relay on October 25.

The relay will begin at 4:10 p.m. at Fairview Park. Teams of two people will make up a relay team, which will run a total of four miles with team members running alternate miles. Additionally, officials say a half-mile "Tot-Trot" will take place before the race.

Divisions for relay teams include youth, adult, and parent/child. The cost to enter the relay is $5 per person, and $1 per person for the Tot Trot. For more information, call (217) 429-3472.