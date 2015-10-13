LLCU offering free community shred day

DECATUR - Land of Lincoln Credit Union has announced it will provide citizens a safe and confidential way to dispose of documents that contain personal information during community shred day on October 17.

The LLCU location at 4850 East Prosperity Place in Decatur will host the event from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Confidential Onsite Paper Shredding officials will help attendees properly dispose of documents containing sensitive information, such as old bills, credit card offers, bank statements, and sales receipts.

Officials say residents can help protect themselves from becoming an identity theft victim by properly disposing of these documents. This event is free and open to the public, but donations to the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center are welcome.

For more information, visit https://www.llcu.org/.