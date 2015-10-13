College-bound students invited to Parkland College open house

CHAMPAIGN - Parkland College officials say college-bound students are invited to attend the annual fall open house on November 13.

The open house will feature all of the school's academic programs, including areas specifically designated for health profession programs. Visitors will be able to check out the health professions programs in the L and H wings of the campus from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., and all other programs in the Student Union atrium from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Those in attendance will be able to tour the campus, have their questions answered by Parkland College staff, and learn more about degrees offered. For more information, call (217) 351-2482.