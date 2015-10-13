Decatur Indoor Sports Center celebrating 15th "birthday"

DECATUR - Millikin University is teaming up with the Decatur Park District to host the Decatur Indoor Sports Center's 15-year "birthday celebration" on October 15.

The celebration, held at the DISC, will begin at 4:00 p.m., and will feature comments from the presidents of Millikin and the Decatur Park District. Activities for all ages will be available during the celebration, including a bounce house, games, activities, the Scovill Mobile Zoo, tours, live music, and more.

Additionally, the first 100 attendees will receive a free t-shirt. This event is open to the public. For more information, call (217) 429-3472.