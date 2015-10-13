Ameren Illinois installing power poles on Macon County Highway 7

MACON COUNTY - The Macon County Highway Department has announced that a portion of County Highway 7 will be temporarily closed beginning October 13.

Officials say County Highway 7, also known as Baltimore Avenue, will be closed between Fitzgerald Road and Maynor Road as Ameren Illinois crews work to install new power poles. The closure will last between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. from October 13 until October 17, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution around the area during this time, and to seek alternate routes. For more information, call (217) 424-1404.