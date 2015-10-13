Medicare Open Enrollment event to help central Illinois citizens

DECATUR - The Decatur-Macon County Senior Center, CHELP, The Macon County Health Department, and Catholic Charities are teaming up to host a Medicare Open Enrollment event on October 15.

This event will be held in the health department's main conference room from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Officials say they will help individuals who wish to enroll in Medicare Part D coverage during this event.

This event is free and open to the public, but you must make an appointment to attend. To make an appointment, you are asked to call (217) 423-6550. Additionally, more open enrollment events will be held for individuals who cannot attend this one. Those events will be held on November 12 and December 4.