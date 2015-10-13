Smoke Alarm Alerts Decatur Homeowners to House Fire

DECATUR- An attic fire that spread to the back of a Decatur house caused extensive damage at about 8 this morning.

The house on Corman Court is under investigation. The Decatur Fire Department says it caused about $80,000 worth of damage. $65,000 to the exterior and $15,000 to the homes contents.

It took 17 fire fighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control. A fire detector alerted the home owner to the fire.