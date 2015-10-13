Springfield School District 18 participating in "Great ShakeOut" Earthquake Drill

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Public School District 186 officials say they will participate in the "Great ShakeOut" Earthquake Drill on October 15.

Officials say students throughout the district will take part in the drill at 10:15 a.m. During the drill, students will focus on proper evacuation procedures for their schools, and will learn what to do during an earthquake.

The Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is part of a worldwide movement to raise awareness about earthquake safety.