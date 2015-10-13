Portion of N. Grand to be closed to Traffic

SPRINGFIELD – The City of Springfield Office of Public Works reports North Grand Avenue will be undergoing construction to rehabilitate a manhole.

This work will cause the closure of the eastbound right lane of North Grand Avenue at Rutledge Avenue. Southbound Rutledge Avenue south of North Grand Avenue will be closed as well beginning Wednesday, October 14.

Rehabilitation is expected to last a week, weather permitting.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution in the area of the lane closures and to be aware of trucks entering and leaving the roadway. Motorists who disregard the “Road Closed” and “Do Not Enter” signs are subject to a $250.00 fine.