Big Brothers Big Sisters Earns Gold Star Award

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois announces the organization received the Gold Star Mentoring Program Award from the Illinois Mentoring Partnership.

The Illinois Mentoring Partnership (IMP) gives the award as part of its commitment to high quality mentoring.

IMP uses a comprehensive evaluation to recognize Illinois-based mentoring programs who meet or exceed best practices across six program areas. These areas are established by MENTOR / The National Mentoring Partnership. The amount of positive outcomes for mentees are also observed.

According to IMP, Big Brothers Big Sisters one-to-one youth mentoring has proven to have a significant and positive impact on the lives of youth involved. Statistics show these youth are more likely to improve their schoolwork, their behavior and their self-esteem.

Last year’s data reveals 97% have avoided the juvenile justice system and 85% say they anticipate continuing their education after high school.

Further information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois is available here.