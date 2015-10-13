Senator Bennett Hosting Utility Workshop in Danville

DANVILLE – State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) will be hosting experts from the Citizens Utility Board at a free clinic focused on reducing utility bills for Danville residents.

These experts will assist residents in learning ways to reduce their gas, electric and landline telephone bills. Attendees will be able to engage in free one-on-one analyses from CUB experts on utility bills. They will also offer information on spotting billing errors and incentives designed to help people improve energy efficiency.

Participants should bring their gas, phone and electric bills to the workshop for optimal counseling.

This workshop will take place on Tuesday, October 20 from 5:30 – 7 PM in the Danville Public Library. The library is located at 319 North Vermilion Street in Danville.

Registration for the free workshop is available by visiting www.SenatorBennett.com or calling Bennett’s Champaign office at 217-355-5252.