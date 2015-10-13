ADM Cares donates $60,000 to Decatur Family YMCA

DECATUR - Decatur Family YMCA officials say they have received a $60,000 donation from Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Officials say the donation will benefit the Decatur Family YMCA's "Backpack Attack," school age education program, Pre-K enhancement program, and tutoring program. Decatur Family YMCA Board of Directors President Iris Beasley says these programs "have a positive impact on the development of our youth."

The donation was awarded through ADM Cares, an investment program that provides funds to groups and initiatives that benefit social, economic, and environmental progress throughout the world. For more information about ADM Cares, visit http://www.adm.com/en-US/company/CommunityGiving/Pages/default.aspx.