EIU Police Department investigates report of sexual assault

CHARLESTON - The Eastern Illinois University Police Department says it is investigating a report of a sexual assault that happened on October 12.

Authorities say they received the report at about 11:00 p.m. According to police, the assault was reported to have happened at about 7:45 p.m. in the W Parking Lot on the EIU campus.

Police say the individual who reported the incident described the suspects as two African-American males. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the EIU Police Department at (217) 581-3212.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.