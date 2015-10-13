2 injured in Sunday morning incident on IL 130

JASPER COUNTY - Illinois State Police say two people were seriously injured in an incident on Illinois Route 130 Sunday morning.

Troopers say the incident happened at the intersection of IL 130 and 1500th Avenue at about 11:56 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, police say a John Deere Tractor was traveling on IL 130 when it began to slow down to make a left-hand turn onto 1500th Avenue. A motorcycle, traveling behind another vehicle and the tractor, attempted to pass the vehicle and the tractor, but laid the bike down in an effort to avoid striking the tractor.

Authorities say the riders of the motorcycle, identified as 38-year-old Robert Lewis and 37-year-old Kendra Meyers, were ejected from the vehicle. Both Lewis and Myers were airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in this incident. The driver of the tractor was not reported to be injured.

Illinois State Police also say Lewis was cited for failure to yield at an intersection and improper passing at an intersection. We will provide more information as it becomes available.