Casino Group Interested In Decatur

Decatur – Decatur may be the latest to enter the sweepstakes to obtain a casino license.

Decatur hotel operator Steve Horve tells WAND News a group is interested in operating a casino in the city. A location has not been selected but Horve tells us the Decatur Conference Center can accommodate a casino.

Horve says the casino would create jobs and tax revenue.

“Over two hundred employees in the casino,” Horve told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “It would be very good for Decatur. Those are high paying jobs.” Horve estimates the city of Decatur could realize $1.5 million to $2.2 million a year in revenue.

State Representative Bill Mitchell, (R) Forsyth, says he would like to see what community reaction is to the idea of a casino. He suggested the Decatur City Council should pass a resolution showing its support of the casino concept.

The legislature and Governor Rauner would have to approve a casino license for Decatur.