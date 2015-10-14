Macon County Heart Walk kicks off October 24

DECATUR - Central Illinois citizens are being invited to participate in the 2015 Macon County Heart Walk on October 24.

The event will be held at Fairview Park in Decatur, with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. Officials say participants are encouraged to collect donations to benefit the American Heart Association, and that all walkers who raise a minimum of $100 will receive a t-shirt and have the chance to win other prizes.

Additionally, families will be able to participate in a costume contest and healthy trick-or-treating during the Heart Walk. Vendors will also be on site to provide health information.

For more information, or to walk in the event, visit www.maconcountyheartwalk.org.