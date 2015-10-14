Memorial Medical Center hosting open house of new Patient Care Tower

SPRINGFIELD - Memorial Medical Center officials say they will host an open house for the new Patient Care Tower on November 7.

Visitors will be able to tour the 115,000-square-foot facility from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Patient Care Tower features 114 private rooms designed to house intermediate-care, cardiology, and orthopedic patients, and is scheduled to open during the month of November.

In addition to touring the new facility, visitors are encouraged to check out the hospital's expanded lobby and gift shop. Attendees will also be able to participate in raffles and giveaways during the open house.

For more information about Memorial Medical Center, visit https://www.memorialmedical.com/.