Danville officials seeking input on stormwater-related issues

DANVILLE - Danville residents are being encouraged to report any stormwater-related issues they may be experiencing.

City officials say the reports will help them in the data gathering phase of their Stormwater Master Planning efforts, which is scheduled to end during the month of October. The input will be used to help identify areas in Danville that require drainage improvements.

Officials also say a city-wide public input meeting on these issues will be held on October 21, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Danville Public Works Building. Additionally, residents can complete an online survey to report any stormwater-related issues.

To take the survey, visit http://www.danville-stormwater.org/master-plan.html. For more information, call (217) 431-2259.