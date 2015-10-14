Dedication ceremony planned for Champaign elementary school

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign Unit 4 School District officials say they will host a dedication ceremony for Kenwood Elementary School on October 15.

Officials say they will be joined by staff members, families, students, and alumni during this event, which will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Kenwood Elementary School underwent a $4.4 million expansion and renovation project, which was completed this summer.

The expansion and renovation includes a new gymnasium, two new kindergarten classrooms, expanded parking, updated technology infrastructure, a new, secured front entrance, new flooring furniture, and dedicated cafeteria space. This project was funded by the school district's portion of the 1% sales tax increase passed by Champaign County voters in 2009.

For more information about the Champaign Unit 4 School District, visit www.champaignschools.org.