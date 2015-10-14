Decatur Police Department cracking down on impaired drivers

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says it will have an increased presence on roadways this Halloween in an effort to crack down on impaired drivers.

Decatur police say the effort is part of the nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2009 until 2013, 43 percent of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes and 19 percent of pedestrian vehicle crashes on Halloween night involved drunk drivers. Police say the effort aims to sharply decrease those numbers.

The Decatur Police Department is reminding the public of the following tips to safely enjoy Halloween this year:

- Before you attend a party, plan a way to get home safely

- If you plan on drinking, designate a sober driver, call a sober friend, or take public transportation

- If you plan on walking home after drinking, ask a sober friend to walk home with you

- If your community offers a sober ride program, use it

- If you see someone about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely

- If you spot an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement immediately

For more information on the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit http://www.nhtsa.gov/drivesober/.