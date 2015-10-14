Danielson Named Big Ten Co-Golfer of the Week

Rosemont, Ill. - Coming off of a first place finish at the 2015 Crooked Stick Intercollegiate, Fighting Illini senior golfer Charlie Danielson has been named Big Ten Co-Golfer of the Week, as announced on Wednesday (Oct. 14) by the league office. The Osceola, Wis., native, fired a 4-under par score at the prestigious Crooked Stick Golf Club, to earn his first individual title of the season.

The weekly conference honor is the first for Danielson this season, and the second for an Illini this year. It is Danielson’s fourth career weekly honor. Ranked among the top-20 collegiate golfers in the nation, Danielson returned from an injury early this fall to compete for the Orange and Blue at the Crooked Stick Invitational. He led the team through the tournament, posting his best score of 5-under par in the second round of play.

Danielson and the Illini will have a quick turnaround this week, as the team is set to compete in the Tavistock Invitational, beginning Oct. 18, at Isleworth Golf & Country Club in Windermere, Fla.

Stay tuned to FIGHTINGILLINI.com for all the latest on Illinois Men's Golf.