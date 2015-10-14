IDOA Holding Cancer Awareness Night at the Market

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture and its participating market vendors and sponsors will be holding a Cancer Awareness Night for its final Farmers’ Market of the season.

IDOA says they wanted to close out this successful season of the Illinois Products Farmers’ Market by raising awareness for all types of cancer and celebrating survivors. This special event will take place at the October 15 market.

The market will include the staples, such as live music, fresh produce and Illinois products.

Additionally, the market will have information on prevention, disease education and supports groups. There will be cardiojam and yoga classes by FitClub, a free wine raffle courtesy of Thumbs Up Design and free cancer survivor manicures by University Spa & Cosmetology Arts.

A survivor parade will take place at 5:30 PM. Survivors and their families are invited to join in the parade that will travel from the Emmerson Building to the Farmers’ Market.

Those interested in signing up to participate in the parade should contact Teresa Mavis by phone at 217-524-3297.

The farmers’ market will run from 4 – 7 PM on Thursday, October 15. It will take place at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, located at 801 Sangamon Avenue in Springfield.