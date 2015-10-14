Fairview Ave. Closing for Ditching

DECATUR – City of Decatur crews will be working in the 2200 block of North Fairview Avenue, between Taft and Provost, starting Thursday, October 15.

Crews are scheduled to perform ditching work from 8 AM – 3:30 PM. This work is anticipated to last one day. It will cause the total closure of the 2200 block of North Fairview Avenue, between Taft and Provost.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution and seek alternate routes around the work zone.