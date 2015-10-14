Raffle being held to Benefit 2015 Festival of Trees

DANVILLE – Officials for the 2015 Festival of Trees announce they will be partnering with Covington Foods’ County Market stores to hold a grocery raffle to benefit the festival.

Five winners will be chosen to fill carts full of free groceries. Each winner will receive $1,000 in groceries from County Market. The winners will be chosen on Sunday, November 15 at 5 PM at the Festival of Trees.

Tickets for the Grocery Raffle have already gone on sale, and will be on sale through November 6 at store locations.

They can be purchased at all checkout stations of County Market stores in Attica, Crawfordsville, Covington, Danville and Tilton. Tickets can also be purchased through November 11 at the Presence United Samaritans Medical Center Gift Shop and at the Presence United Samaritans Medical Center Foundation, located at 551 North Logan Avenue in Danville.

Additionally, tickets can be purchased online through November 11 at www.presencehealth.org/festivaloftrees, with an online purchase minimum of $10.

Raffle tickets will be available at the Festival of Trees Raffle House on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15.

All proceeds from the County Market Grocery Raffle will benefit the Presence United Samaritans Medical Center’s Foundation and provide funding for a wide variety of community programs and services.

Additional information about the Festival of Trees is available here.