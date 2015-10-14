ISBE holding Public Hearings for 2017 Budget Development

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be holding a series of public hearings to gather feedback on spending needs and priorities for its fiscal year 2017 budget.

ISBE is beginning to develop its budget for prekindergarten – grade 12 education. State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith, Ph.D., says the agency is hoping to establish an adequate and equitable education finance system.

Smith also encourages educators, students, parents and community members to help in the agency’s advocacy efforts and “weigh in on the programs and services that make a difference for students.”

According to ISBE, schools in Illinois are funded through the state education budget as well as local and federal sources, with local revenue supporting the bulk of education costs.

ISBE Finance and Audit Committee Chair Curt Bradshaw says the agency is looking forward to citizens’ opinions and ideas about the education budget.

“It’s important that our proposed budget reflects the needs of educators, students, parents and communities,” Bradshaw explains.

Public hearing participants are asked to fill out a budget request form posted here. Those who cannot attend may send the form to isbeFY17@isbe.net.

The hearings will take place on the following dates:

October 21 – Immediately following the State Board meeting – Springfield – ISBE Office, Board Room, 100 North First Street

November 12 – 4 to 6 PM – Granite City – Granite City High School Atrium, 3101 Madison Avenue

November 20 – Immediately following the State Board meeting – Chicago – ISBE Office at the Thompson Center, Conference Room 16-503, 100 West Randolph Street

Past budget information is available on the ISBE budget page here.