CPSC Announces Roasting Pans Recall

WASHINGTON – Thousands of roasting pans sold online at Target.com and other online retailers are being recalled over concerns they may break or shatter and cause burns or cuts.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday, October 14, 4,000 CHEFS-branded flameproof ceramic vertical roasters made by TCC Cooking Company of Colorado Springs, Colorado are being recalled.

The CPSC released this description of the product:

"The black roasters consist of a round roasting pan with handles and a removable insert. The roasting pan measures 11.75 in diameter on the inside and 2.5 inches high and the removable insert measures 7.5 inches in diameter at the base and 4.5 inches high. The underside of the handles are slightly recessed for grip. The CHEFS logo is at the center of the rimmed base.”

To date there have been more than two dozen reports of the roasters breaking or shattering, but no injuries have been reported.

The roasting pans, which were made in China, were sold at Chefscatalog.com, Cooking.com, Target.com and other online retailers from April 2014 through May 2015 for between $35 and $50.

Consumers who purchased the roaster through Target.com should return the product to any Target store for a full refund. All other consumers should discard the product and contact TCC Cooking Company to receive a gift card equal to the purchase price.