Illinois Lottery Revises Payment Delay Criteria

ILLINOIS – The Illinois Lottery is announcing another change in winner payment policy due to the ongoing budget stalemate in Springfield.

All winners over $600 will now experience a delay in payments.

Illinois Lottery officials anticipate the Lottery’s check writing account will be exhausted by October 15. This is due to the fact that there is no legal authority to replenish it with funds.

The policy previously only applied to those with winnings over $25,000. That old policy went into effect on July 1, 2015.

Players who win $600 and under can continue to receive their winnings at any of the Lottery’s 8,000 retail locations statewide. Once a budget is passed in Springfield, all outstanding claims will be paid.