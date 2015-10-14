Charleston Police investigate attempted robbery

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in its investigation into an attempted robbery that happened on October 13.

Charleston police say officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of 11th Street at about 9:31 p.m. for a report of an attempted robbery. Police say a woman reported she was coming home when she saw a man standing in her driveway. Authorities say she reported being struck by the man after being confronted, and that the man attempted to take her purse before running away empty handed. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Charleston police say the suspect is described as a white male, standing 5'10" tall with a slender build, wearing a red shirt, dark-colored hat that was worn backwards, and had a "five o'clock shadow."

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Coles County Crime Stoppers at (866) 345-8488. We will provide more details as they become available.