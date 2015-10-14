Council Member McDaniel Expresses Concern With Aldi Rezoning

DECATUR – Rezoning for a potentially new Aldi building will move into the final stages as the city council prepares to make the rezone decision.

One city council member already plans to vote the decision down even despite the planning commissions 5-2 vote to approve the new facility.

Councilman Pat McDaniel said, “We have pride in our community I’m not against economic development. We need it, but at the same time, I have to look at factors and how our citizens are going to be affected both as a neighborhood as home owners and property owners and also the safety of this busy busy intersection."

One Aldi customer said, “I’d actually have to drive a couple mile further, but it’s not going to bother me at all you're in Decatur you're in Decatur. I’d rather have room to walk around. I just finished in there now, and everybody is backing up to allow someone else to get around the corner for them to back up so someone can move... That’s not working."

The city council will meet next Monday at 5:30 PM at the Civic Center but in the auditorium area to allow for more room.