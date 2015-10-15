Central Illinois residents invited to Medicare open enrollment meeting

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign County Health Care Consumers has announced it will team up with the Medicare Task Force to host a Medicare open enrollment community meeting on October 14.

The meeting will take place at the Champaign Public Library at 10:30 a.m. During the meeting, attendees will receive important information about Medicare enrollment from speakers, including the four main components of Medicare, how Medicare and Medicaid interact, how to enroll in a Medicare plan, and other programs for Medicare beneficiaries.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about Medicare, visit https://www.medicare.gov/.