Special Olympics Illinois receives grant for basketball game day

DECATUR - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois has announced it will award a $3,662.50 grant to Special Olympics Central Area 10.

Officials say a check will be presented to Special Olympics representatives on October 15. The grant will be used to host a Multi-Area Basketball Game Day at the Decatur Indoor Sports Complex on December 19.

The game day will bring Special Olympic basketball teams together to play two of three required games to advance to the District Basketball Tournament in Jacksonville in January. The grant will allow teams to play for free, as well as receive a t-shirt, lunch, and medallion.

Special Olympics Central Area 10 serves athletes in Macon, Christian, Logan, and Moultrie counties. For more information, visit http://www.soill.org/area10/.