One injured in single-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 1 Wednesday afternoon.

ISP officials say the crash happened at about 4:56 p.m. near the intersection of Illinois Route 1 and Blizzard Road. According to the preliminary investigation, troopers say a 2002 Mack truck-tractor was driving northbound on Illinois Route 1 when, for an unknown reason, the truck-tractor overturned and came to rest on the driver side.

Authorities say the driver, identified as a 52-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. This incident is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.