Home extensively damaged by fire Thursday morning

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says a home on the city's northeast side was extensively damaged by fire during the early morning hours of October 15.

Authorities say firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of East Locust Street at about 2:50 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Upon arriving, firefighters say they could see large amounts of fire coming from the back of the home and the basement.

The fire was brought under control by about 3:15 a.m. However, officials say crews were on scene for about three hours conducting overhaul operations. Estimated cost of damages to the structure and contents is about $10,000.

Officials also say the home's two residents were able to get out of the home without being injured, and no other injuries were reported in this incident. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents displaced by the fire.

This incident is still under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.