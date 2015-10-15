Tickets available for Festival of Trees Gala

SPRINGFIELD - Memorial Medical Center Foundation officials say tickets for its Festival of Trees Gala are available for purchase until November 12.

The gala will be held in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds on November 14, and is a fundraising event scheduled before the Festival of Trees opens to the public. Attendees will be able to enjoy hors d'oeuvres, desserts, beer, wine, a cash bar, live music, and a silent auction.

Proceeds raised at this event will benefit healthcare programs throughout the area. Tickets for the gala are $100 per person, and can be purchased at 1000 Churchill Road in Springfield, by calling (217) 788-4700, or by visiting https://www.memorialmedical.com/Memorial-Medical-Center-Foundation/Festival-of-Trees/Gala/Gala-Tickets.