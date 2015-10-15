Macon County Conservation District hosting annual Fall Harvest Festival

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois citizens to attend the annual Fall Harvest Festival on October 25.

The Festival will be held at the Rock Springs Conservation Area from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy several free harvest season-themed activities such as children's crafts, face painting, a children's straw bale maze, pumpkin rolling, marshmallow roasting, wagon rides, and tours of Homestead Prairie Farm.

For a small fee, you can also learn basic archery skills, and take part in a guided trail that features legends about the creatures of the forests, ponds, and prairies. You must register online before October 24 for the trail walk.

This festival is open to the public. For more information, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.