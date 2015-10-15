Mattoon police make arrest in armed robbery

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened last year.

Mattoon police say Eric Lavaly, 21, was arrested on October 14 in the 1400 block of Moultrie Avenue. Police say Lavaly allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in December 2014.

Lavaly faces a preliminary charge of armed robbery. We will provide more updates as they become available.