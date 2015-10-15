Springfield police investigate fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department says it is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of one person.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of North 4th Street at about 9:21 on October 14 for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 33-year-old man on a front porch with what appeared to be gunshot injuries. Police say the man told officers that two black males, armed with guns, had entered his home and began wrestling with him. During the incident, shots were fired, with at least one striking the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. Springfield police say the man was later pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled, and his identity will be released by the Sangamon County Coroner's Office after the autopsy is completed.

Springfield police say the motive for the shooting is unknown, and that this incident is under investigation. We will provide more details as they become available.