IDOT officials announced temporary road closure in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Department of Transportation officials say a portion of Bunker Hill Road will be temporarily closed due to paving operations beginning October 19.

Officials say the closure will affect Bunker Hill Road from Wabash Avenue to Lenhart Road. The closure is estimated to last from 7:00 a.m. on October 19 to October 20, weather permitting. This work is part of a project designed to widen Wabash Avenue to five lanes from Koke Mill Road to Interstate 72.

Motorists are asked to slow down, use caution, and seek alternate routes, if possible. We will provide updates as they become available.