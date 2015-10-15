DPS 61 Deadline for Immunizations, Exams set on October 15

DECATUR - Decatur Public School District 61 officials say students who have not turned in proof of having the proper medical examinations and immunizations for their grade level by October 15 will be excluded from school.

Officials say the examinations and immunizations are required by Decatur Public Schools and the State of Illinois. Students who have not received the needed exams and immunizations by October 15 will not be able to attend school until the requirements are completed.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call (217) 424-3209.