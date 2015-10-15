Light a Candle for Pregnancy and Infant Loss

Today is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. It's observed annually in the United States on October 15.

It is a day of remembrance for pregnancy loss and infant death which includes, but is not limited to, miscarriage, still birth, SIDS or the death of a newborn.

Each year this day is observed with remembrance ceremonies and candle lighting vigils.

