Nunn Injures Thumb at Practice, Seeing Specialist Thursday

CHICAGO (AP) -- Illinois has added starting guard Kendrick Nunn to its long list of injured players with the season less than a month away.

Coach John Groce said Thursday at Big Ten media day that Nunn injured his left thumb in practice this week. The junior was expected to see a hand specialist Thursday.

Groce said he wasn't sure about the extent of the injury or whether Nunn had broken a bone. It wasn't clear how long Nunn will be out.

Sophomore forward Leron Black had knee surgery earlier this month that is expected to keep him out up to six weeks. Freshman guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is out with a stress fracture but expected back by the Nov. 13 opener against North Florida. Guard Tracy Abrams will miss the season.