Fire in Champaign Now Under Control

CHAMPAIGN - A field fire near the 2500 block of Applewood Road in Champaign is now under control.

Crews were called out the scene at around 12:20 PM. The fire was spreading rapidly. Crews deployed hand lines in an attempt to get the fire under control and to protect area homes.

Additional resources from the Willard Crash-Rescue and Bondville Fire Department assisted. Heavy smoke conditions forced the closure of Windsor Road while crews worked to contain the fire. Fire crews brought the fire under control nearly an hour later.