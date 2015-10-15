Go Home! Students Sent Home From Decatur Schools

Decatur – A few hundred Decatur school students got a surprise message Thursday morning. Go home.

Thursday was the deadline for having medical exams and immunizations completed for kids in Pre-K, kindergarten, 6th and 9th grades. High school seniors also had to get immunizations for meningitis. Students that did not comply were sent home.

“Parents were notified from the school,” said Maria Ford of District 61. “It’s around 1% so we have a few hundred that are still waiting to get compliant.”

Students are not allowed to return to school until the requirements are met. Parents have been sent numerous notices throughout the summer and early fall. They also received emails and notices were posted on Facebook.