Local Response on President's Decision for Troops

DECATUR- An announcement from President Obama will change the original strategy for U.S. troops coming home. 9,800 military personnel are located in Afghanistan helping to put an end to the longest war America has ever seen.

14 years and countless lives lost and the United States will continue a presence in the middle east as issues and tensions with Isis cause a concern among nations and the globe.

Among local residents reactions that seemed to be a consensus of disappointment in the Presidents call, Congressman John Shimkus agreed with the change in plans.

Representative Shimkus said, "I always thought with what happened in Iraq and the growth of Isis, I don't see how he could have justified removal of our troops to just give more fertile ground for Islamic radicalism to grow and expand."