Congressman Shimkus announces his choice to replace Speaker Boehner

Republican Congressman John Shimkus spoke out Thursday about who he wants to see as the next Speaker of the House in Washington. Current Speaker John Boehner recently made the surprise announcement that he was resigning from the post at the end of October. Shimkus says he's backing Congressman Paul Ryan from Wisconsin to fill the vacancy because of Ryan's many years of experience and his proven ability to work well on both sides of the aisle. "It's a great honor and I think both Republicans and Democrats think that he's a guy we know, we trust and can work with them" Shimkus said during his press conference. Congressman Shimkus faces another Republican challenger in his next big for election from State Senator Kyle McCarter of Lebanon, Illinois.