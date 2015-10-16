Running of the Hills 5K kicks off October 17

DECATUR - Greenwood Cemetery officials say they will host a 5K run/walk fundraiser on October 17, 2015.

The "Running of the Hills" will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Decatur, with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. and the 5K starting at 9:00 a.m. Greenwood Cemetery Director Lynn Dixon says this event was inspired by the annual "Moonlight Marathon" held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Awards will be given to top performers in eight different age groups. The cost to participate in this 5K is $30, and includes complimentary gifts and admission to a post-race party. Proceeds from this event will benefit the construction of a new garden and columbarium at the cemetery.

For more information about this event, email LTDcustoms@yahoo.com.