Greater Decatur Chapter of Credit Unions purchasing lunches for citizens

DECATUR - Greater Decatur Chapter of Credit Unions officials say they will purchase lunch for several unsuspecting diners during International Credit Union Day on October 16.

Officials say representatives from several local credit unions will be at multiple local businesses at 11:30 a.m. to purchase lunches for unsuspecting visitors. The effort is part of this year's International Credit Union Day theme, which is "People Helping People."

Officials also say this is a way for the chapter to reward individuals who support local businesses. For more information, email jyounghouse@decu.com.