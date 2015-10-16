MCCD hosting Autumn Color Collage

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois residents to explore the beauty of fall leaves during the Autumn Color Collage event on October 24.

The Autumn Color Collage will be held at Rock Springs Nature Center at 2:00 p.m. Participants will be able to enjoy a guided hike and create artwork with real, pressed fall foliage.

This event is free and open to the public. However, officials say supplies are limited, and you must register online by October 23 if you wish to attend.

For more information, or to register, visit www.maconcountyconservation.org.