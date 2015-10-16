State Rep. Sue Scherer raising awareness during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

DECATUR - State Representative Sue Scherer says she is encouraging citizens within her district to take part in an awareness and education event during Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

Lead Poisoning Prevention Week begins on October 25, and aims to raise awareness about the dangers that lead can pose to young children. Officials say painted surfaces in homes built before 1978 may contain lead, and that if that paint is disturbed through remodeling, it could release a dangerous amount of lead dust into the air. Officials also say the lead exposure could lead to lead poisoning, which could result in developmental delays, behavioral problems, and nervous system damage.

Scherer says parents and guardians are invited to participate in a "Twitter Townhall" on October 28 at 2:00 p.m. During this event, participants will be able to speak with state officials about lead concerns by using the hashtag #LPPW2015.

For more information about lead, and how to protect your family, visit http://www2.epa.gov/lead.