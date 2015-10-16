HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital offering free speech-language screenings

EFFINGHAM - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital has announced it will offer speech-language screenings for children on November 3 and November 7.

Officials say the screenings will be held at the hospital from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on November 3 and from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on November 7. No physician's orders will be required, but screenings are being conducted by appointment only.

These screenings are free and offered to children from birth to adolescence. For more information about this screening, or to make an appointment, call (217) 347-1243.